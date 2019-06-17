Governor Gordon officially proclaims June as Great Outdoors Month in Wyoming

Celebrating Summer in the Cowboy State and some of the best outdoor recreation in the country, Governor Mark Gordon has proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month in Wyoming.

“Wyoming has great outdoor opportunities year-round,” Gov. Gordon said. “Our state parks and federal lands are ideal for outdoor recreation. The outdoors is an integral part of our heritage, and we have won numerous awards and rank high on many outdoor ranking websites. I encourage everyone to get outside this June. There is so much to see and do in Wyoming. I hope you enjoy the land we call home.”



Over the next few weeks the lure of America’s great outdoors will attract more visitors than ever before. Many national leaders and many of the nation’s Governors are inviting people to enjoy the great outdoors through proclamations, resolutions, and events.

Throughout Wyoming numerous events are planned in June to celebrate Great Outdoors Month. Wyoming State Parks is hosting many scheduled events such as bowfishing tournaments, star parties, bird banding, natural history walks, paddling in the park and campfire programs. More information can be found at wyoparks.org. For more information about events outside of state parks check out wyoparks.org/wyoutdoorrecreation.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has planned several events for the month. There will be kids fishing events in Rock Springs and Lovell. Also, the Story Hatchery, near Sheridan, will be spawning golden trout every Wednesday in June. The public is welcome to attend and watch from 9-11 a.m. The hatchery is the only facility in the country with a captive population of adult golden trout used for spawning. Find out about the hatchery at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Hatchery-Information.

On June 26, join Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt at Fulmer Public Library in Sheridan at 10 a.m. for a program on Wyoming wildlife featuring a variety of furs. The program is part of the library’s summer reading program and is open for preschool to early elementary-aged children and their caregivers.

Visit the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov/events to find an outdoor adventure close to you. Earlier this month, the department hosted Free Fishing Day events across the state that attracted hundreds of anglers.

The Game and Fish’s new Master Angler program is a great way to get outside and challenge yourself. The program recognizes anglers who catch a trophy-sized game fish in Wyoming waters. For more information or to participate in that program, visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Master-Angler.