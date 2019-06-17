Gayle C. Armstrong, 97, of Lander, Wyoming died on June 11, 2019 in Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton.

Gayle C. Marburger was born in Shawnee, Wyoming on April 4, 1922, the youngest child of, George and Addie Marburger. She excelled in her early education and moved to Douglas, Wyoming to attend high school. After graduating high school she received her 2 year teaching certificate. She taught school at Box Elder, North Fork, and Milford. While teaching at Milford she met Jack Armstrong when he came to sweep the snow off the schoolhouse steps. They were married at her parents’ home in Douglas, Wyoming on September 8, 1941. Jack and Gayle joined Jacks parents on the North Fork ranch in Lander and began their life together, and was proud the Armstrong Ranch reached 100 years in 2019. Three children were born; Anita Jean, John and Mike.

Gayle loved an adventure outside. She loved to mow hay and work outside in the yard as well as enjoyed fishing and hunting and always made moving cattle and branding fun for the grandkids. She hosted and cooked for the One Shot past shooter luncheon at the Armstrong Ranch, for years. In the early years Jack and Gayle would go square dancing, and she would call the dances. She was a charter member of the Fremont County Cowbells. Gayle spent many years as the secretary and treasurer for many rural organizations including the Snow Drifters, Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association, Fremont County School District 1 School Board and others.

Gayle helped in all aspects of ranching. She worked various jobs in town through the difficult times. Some of these jobs included; Lander Sale Barn Lunch Counter and the Sheriff’s Department as a bailiff.

She enjoyed ceramics, toll painting, sewing, and all crafts. In her little spare time she composed a wonderful written legacy that she composed for the Marburger and Armstrong families. Dates of the written legacy stretching from 1800 – 1987. She was also a lifelong learner. Tackling the computer at age 70.

Gayle was cared for and loved in her home on the family ranch where she lived for 78 years. At her request there will be no services and cremation has taken place. The family asks that you do an act of kindness to be paid forward, in her honor.

She was preceded in death by parents, George and Addie (Cram) Marburger; son Larry Michael Armstrong; daughter-in-law Gayle A. Armstrong; great-grandson Nathan Bregar; siblings Roy Marburger, Fred Marburger, Gladys Cady, Althea Logan, Alice McConnaughey; and brother-in-law Larry Armstrong.

Survivors include son, John D. Armstrong; daughter, Anita Jean Armstrong; granddaughter, Annette (Bill) Bregar; grandson, Bill Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Heather (Drew) Nielsen, Hunter (Allison Engel) Bregar; great-granddaughter, Taylor Armstrong; great great-grandson Rhett; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extending family members

Memorial gifts may be mailed directly to the Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th St, Lander, WY 82520 OR Help for Health Hospice, 1240 College View drive, Riverton, WY 82501.

