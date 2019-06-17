Flood Advisory Extended

The National Weather Service in Riverton has extended the Flood Advisory for Snowmelt in Central Fremont County in central Wyoming until 915 AM MDT Tuesday.

The latest from the NWS-Riverton:

• There is no anticipated increases in releases out of Bull Lake Reservoir, and snowmelt runoff remains about the same. Thus high flows will continue along the Wind River. The river will be running bank-full or slightly above flood stage over the next couple of days.

• The Wind River near Crowheart is expected to fluctuate around the flood stage of 10.0 feet through Tuesday morning. The Wind River near Kinnear is expected to fluctuate near the action stage of 8.0 feet through Tuesday. The Wind River at Riverton is forecasted to fluctuate between 8.7 and 9.3 feet through Tuesday. Flood stage along the Wind River at Riverton is 9.0 feet.

• Minor low lying flooding is expected along the Wind River from near Crowheart to downstream of Riverton near the Black Bridge area. The higher flows are not expected to encroach Highway 26 near Morton or Highway 132 near Kinnear.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory along the Wind River means flows are elevated with low lying flooding occurring.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

The weather forecast for much of this week calls for late afternoon and evening thunderstorm.