Blue Sky Highway-WYO 132-Reconstruction going again

Work on the $14.63 million Wyoming 132 (Blue Sky Highway) highway improvement project has picked up as favorable weather patterns have been the norm for the past two weeks.



The project, between U.S. 287 and Ethete, includes grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of Wyoming 132 north of Lander.



This coming week, the contractor’s schedule calls for pavement removal between Wyoming Indian Elementary School and the traffic signal in Ethete. Travelers should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes through the project.



All work is dependent upon favorable weather, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander plans to begin paving the 7-mile project by late August to early September. Contract completion is Oct. 31, 2019.

Photos of the construction below by WYDOT