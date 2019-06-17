Biz Council Seeking Input

The Wyoming Business Council is seeking public input through an online survey open until June 26 regarding the effectiveness of its current programs and services.

The Business Council has refreshed its long-term strategic plan to focus on leveraging partnerships to add value to Wyoming’s existing industries – like extraction, tourism and agriculture – and activate underrepresented industries in the state – such as healthcare, the arts, technology and advanced manufacturing. The agency is looking to revamp its programs and services to ensure they are aligned with the new strategy.

Learn more about the Business Council’s strategy here, or review the plan here.

The survey is just 14 questions long and asks participants to identify the effectiveness of programs and identify gaps in the Business Council’s available services.

For more information, email Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Fitz-Gerald at sarah.fitz-gerald@wyo.gov.