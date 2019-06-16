Wyoming whips Nebraska in Six-Man Shootout Saturday

What a game! The Wyoming Six-Man Football All-Stars pulled off a come from behind win over Nebraska on the last play of the game to defeat Nebraska’s All-Stars 52-50 in Nebraska on Satuday.

At Chadron State College, Farson-Eden’s Lain Mitchelson found Burlington’s Dontae Garza on a “Hail Mary” from 45 yards out to win the shoot-out.

Wyoming now leads the all-time series 5-3.

Two St. Stephens Eagles played in the game, Roberto Hernandez and Jeremy Harris, and the Eagle’s Head Coach, Billy Brost, was part of the coaching staff for the annual game.

Photos courtesy of Billy Brost