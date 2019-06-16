WYDOT Commission set to study Beartooh Highway options at Cody meeting

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet June 19 to learn about the history and the future of the Beartooth Highway (WYO 212) in northern Park County.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., in the Cody Club Room, at the Cody Auditorium, 1240 Beck Avenue, in Cody. At 10 a.m., the commission will depart for a firsthand look at a proposed reconstruction project on WYO 212.

The Federal Highway Administration – Central Federal Lands Highway Division, Montana Department of Transportation and Yellowstone National Park officials will be involved in the tour of the project to share their perspective regarding highway maintenance and the need for reconstructing the Beartooth Highway in Wyoming.

The commission will meet for its regular business meeting beginning at 8 a.m., on June 20. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda. The business meeting will be held in the Taggart’s Room at the Cody Holiday Inn at Buffalo Bill Village, 1701 Sheridan Avenue, in Cody. The public is welcome to attend.