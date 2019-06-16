Camp Postcard empowering kids with skills & confidence

Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams) is a free week-long camp designed to empower fifth and sixth grade children with the skills and self-confidence needed to meet the challenges of today’s world. The camp is held on Casper Mountain.
Each year Volunteers of America-Northern Rockies works with officers from communities across Montana, Wyoming and Western South Dakota to give more than 250 campers the experience of a lifetime.
Camp POSTCARD builds positive bonds between youth, law enforcement and criminal justice professionals. More importantly the experience provides a safe environment that stresses appropriate role models, ideals and values.
Throughout the week long camp a variety of activities help youth build self-esteem, leadership and decision-making skills, at this leadership and empowerment camp.
In the second week of the camp, 182 kids are participating. The camp is totally donor funded. For more information click here.