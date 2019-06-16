Camp Postcard empowering kids with skills & confidence

Camp POSTCARD (Peace Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams) is a free week-long camp designed to empower fifth and sixth grade children with the skills and self-confidence needed to meet the challenges of today’s world. The camp is held on Casper Mountain.

Cody Myers of the Riverton Police is one who helps at Camp Postcard each year.

Each year Volunteers of America-Northern Rockies works with officers from communities across Montana, Wyoming and Western South Dakota to give more than 250 campers the experience of a lifetime.

Camp POSTCARD builds positive bonds between youth, law enforcement and criminal justice professionals. More importantly the experience provides a safe environment that stresses appropriate role models, ideals and values.

Throughout the week long camp a variety of activities help youth build self-esteem, leadership and decision-making skills, at this leadership and empowerment camp.

Camp isn’t camp without a marshmallow roast. VOA Image



In the second week of the camp, 182 kids are participating. The camp is totally donor funded. For more information click here.