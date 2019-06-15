U.S. District Court Activity included deportations and child pornography cases

Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced JOSE DIAZ-CASTANEDA, 45, of Mexico on June 4, 2019 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Diaz-Castaneda was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received time served and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment, and is subject to deportation. Diaz-Castaneda previously was deported in 2011. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced HILDA GARCIA-RAMOS, 31, of Mexico on June 4, 2019 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Garcia-Ramos was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. She received time served and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment, and is subject to deportation. Garcia-Ramos previously was deported in 2010. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced SAMMUEL DWAYNE COE, 32, of Casper, Wyoming on June 5, 2019 for transportation of child pornography. Coe was arrested in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He received seventy-five months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. The US Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case.

Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced KODY NATHANIEL HESS, 30, of Evansville, Wyoming on June 10, 2019 for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. Hess received a total of one hundred eighty months of imprisonment, to be followed by sixty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $200.00 special assessment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.

Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced CHRISTOPHER LEE HARDY, 38, of Casper, Wyoming on June 13, 2019 for two counts of transportation of child pornography. Hardy was arrested in Casper, Wyoming. He received ninety months of imprisonment, to be followed by one hundred twenty months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $200.00 fine and restitution in the amount of $5000.00. The US Department of Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case.