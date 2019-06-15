Local ponds stocked with fish from Pinedale

Arctic grayling were recently stocked in Fremont County community ponds and anglers are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to catch this unique fish.

“A total of 1,000 grayling were stocked in Big Bend ponds 4-6 in Riverton, 700 in Luckey Pond in Lander and 200 in Scouts Pond in Dubois,” said Craig Amadio, fisheries management supervisor in Lander. “The fish are approximately 10 inches and should be easy to catch with baits, spinners and flies.”

The arctic grayling has a large colorful dorsal fin and is normally found in alpine mountain lakes. The recently stocked fish were collected from Meadow Lake near Pinedale during a Wyoming Game and Fish Department spawning operation and will provide anglers with diverse fishing opportunities this summer.