Kathleen “Kathy” Helton, 71, of Riverton passed away at her home on Friday, June 14, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kathleen M. Rich was born on October 10, 1947 in Gering, NE to Francis E. and Anna (Huffman) Rich. The family moved to Cheyenne, WY where Kathy graduated from high school.

Kathy was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

On January 14, 1967 she married the love of her life, Albert “Al” Helton in Cheyenne. Together they had three children, Corey, Shane, and Leshelle. She lived in California a short time but came home to Wyoming, and lived the rest of her life in the state she loved.

When Kathy lived in Cheyenne she worked at the County Assessor’s office and after moving to Riverton she was a busy mother raising her children and being involved in all their activities.

Kathy was a member of MADD “Mothers Against Drunk Driving” for years and was a very active member.

She was an avid bird watcher and loved planting flowers in numerous planters in the summer to attract the birds.

Her fondest memory is the time she spent up on Union Pass with the wild life, moose and deer that came by for a visit, and being able to take pictures of nature’s beauty.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Al Helton; sons, Corey M Helton and wife, Marilyn of Hobbs, NM and Shane M Helton and wife, Donna of Rifle, CO; grandchildren, Justin Helton and wife, Traci, Faith Helton-Schuler and husband, Brett, Joeley Helton, Kaelyn Helton, and Megan Helton; and great grandchildren, Payton Helton and Jaxson Stanley.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leshelle Marie Helton; parents, Francis and Anna Rich; and all of her sisters. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.