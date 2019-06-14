WYDOT’s Clapp has retired

Riverton maintenance foreman Robin Clapp retired Thursday after 29 1/2 years of service to the State of Wyoming.

Clapp served as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Riverton maintenance foreman since 2004.

Clapp, of Kinnear, launched his WYDOT career in 1990. He was originally hired as a laborer on the Riverton maintenance crew. He was promoted to equipment operator in 1991 and heavy equipment operator in 2001.

Clapp, 56, was born in Napa, Idaho, and he attended high schools in Libby, Montana, and Burns, Oregon. He’s been a Fremont County resident since 1985.



“Robin Clapp has always been there for WYDOT, along with his trademark cowboy hat and stories,” said District Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin, who joined more than 100 fellow employees at a retirement sendoff for Clapp Thursday in Riverton. “He’s a good hand, a dedicated worker, a loyal friend to many, and he has always represented WYDOT’s vision principles of honesty, accountability, commitment, respect and innovation.”

Clapp’s Riverton maintenance crew was one of the first in Wyoming to begin using liquid deicers on highways in the winter, and one of the first crews in the state to use a tow plow to remove snow from highways. Like many WYDOT employees, Clapp worked his entire career while being on-call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Robin, Justin and Ron Clapp WYDOT photo

Clapp and his wife, Diana, have three children – Josh, a professor at the University of Wyoming; Justin, a large carnivore biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department; and Cami, an English teacher at Lander Valley High School. Diana Clapp is superintendent of Wind River School District 6 in Pavillion.

Clapp enjoys working on his 120-acre farm and pondering the future at his mountain cabin, his family and 2 granddaughters, and hunting and packing horses.