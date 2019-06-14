Webbwood Road closed Friday morning for pavement milling

Milling of existing pavement on Webbwood Road, east of North Federal Boulevard, will force a six-hour closure between Pure Gas Road and North Federal on Friday morning, June 14.



Webbwood Road is scheduled for closure between 6 a.m. and noon Friday.

The closure will impact the southern entrance to Walmart off Webbwood Road. Trucks and traffic will still be able to access Walmart off North Federal Boulevard during Friday morning’s closure.



Webbwood Road, east of North Federal Boulevard, is scheduled for asphalt paving on June 18-19, with highway striping scheduled for June 19, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.



“During paving, Webbwood, east of North Federal, will be closed. Weather permitting, Webbwood Road will reopen on Thursday morning, June 20,” Scheidemantel said. “All three accesses to Walmart from North Federal Boulevard will be open next week.”



In other project news:– Concrete paving is scheduled next week (June 18-19) between Fremont Ford and Fremont Chevy;



— A second day of concrete paving is scheduled about June 21 between Fremont Chevy and Papa Murphy’s;

— Asphalt paving is scheduled north of the Webbwood Road intersection on North Federal Boulevard during the week of June 24.



All work is dependent upon favorable weather.



“Drivers are reminded of the 20 mph speed limit within the work zone, and please avoid making left-hand turns inside the work zone,” Scheidemantel said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience on North Federal Boulevard. Please remember that all businesses are open.”



Citizens are reminded of the weekly project public meetings, 10 a.m. every Thursday, at Riverton City Hall.



Real-time project updates on the North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project are available at #rivertonrebuild.