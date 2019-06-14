Thefts in the county blotter; motorcycle, car, shoplifter

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 49 calls for service on Thursday. The county ambulance was called out 14 times. Seven persons were booked into the county detention center, which now has a population of 194 inmates. Eleven inmates are housed outside of the county.

From the call log, a resident on the 1100 block of North Second Street in Lander reported a motorcycle was stolen from the address.

Dubois Super Foods reporting a shoplifting incident Thursday at 11:23 a.m.

The report of a car theft is under investigation in Riverton. No other details were released.