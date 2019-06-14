Team Wyoming plays at Chadron State Saturday

The team photo of Team Wyoming’s Six Man Football All-Star Team is pictured above. Among the team members are St Stephens Eagles Roberto Hernandez and Vincent Brown on the roster, as well as St. Stephens Head Football Coach Billy Brost as a late add on to the coaching staff.
Team Wyoming takes on Team Nebraska at Chadron State tomorrow.
Wyoming 6 Man All Star 2019 Roster:
Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden
Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden
Cortland Barker – Farson-Eden
Michael Gribowskas – Farson-Eden
Hagan Jones – Farson-Eden
Cody Sloan – Farson-Eden
Thomas Duncan – Little Snake River
Dantae Garza – Burlington
Jacob Cook – Burlington
Kirwin Johnson – Meeteetse
Nick Anderson – Meeteetse
Vincent Brown – St. Stephens
Roberto Hernandez – St. Stephens
Dylan Rose – Guernsey-Sunrise
Austin Albrecht – Guernsey-Sunrise
Kaleb Smith – Midwest
Hunter Rouse – Kaycee
Tylor Goodro – H.E.M.
Ethan Dykes – Hulett