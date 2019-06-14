Team Wyoming plays at Chadron State Saturday

The team photo of Team Wyoming’s Six Man Football All-Star Team is pictured above. Among the team members are St Stephens Eagles Roberto Hernandez and Vincent Brown on the roster, as well as St. Stephens Head Football Coach Billy Brost as a late add on to the coaching staff.

Team Wyoming takes on Team Nebraska at Chadron State tomorrow.

Wyoming 6 Man All Star 2019 Roster:

Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden

Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden

Cortland Barker – Farson-Eden

Michael Gribowskas – Farson-Eden

Hagan Jones – Farson-Eden

Cody Sloan – Farson-Eden

Thomas Duncan – Little Snake River

Dantae Garza – Burlington

Jacob Cook – Burlington

Kirwin Johnson – Meeteetse

Nick Anderson – Meeteetse

Vincent Brown – St. Stephens

Roberto Hernandez – St. Stephens

Dylan Rose – Guernsey-Sunrise

Austin Albrecht – Guernsey-Sunrise

Kaleb Smith – Midwest

Hunter Rouse – Kaycee

Tylor Goodro – H.E.M.

Ethan Dykes – Hulett