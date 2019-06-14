Sand Draw paving begins on Monday; Shoshoni next

The first of two pavement improvement projects near Riverton is scheduled to kick off Monday on Wyoming 135, southeast of Riverton.



Prime contractor Century Companies, Inc., of Lewiston, Montana, is scheduled to begin milling WY135 asphalt pavement on Monday, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.



The $2.72 million Sand Draw project begins 17 miles south of Riverton (milepost 17.25) and continues for 6.9 miles to just on top of Beaver Rim (milepost 24.15).



The project includes a 1-inch leveling, 2-inch overlay and a chip seal.

“Travelers should expect 20-minute delays during work hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Scheidemantel said.

Following about three weeks of work on the Sand Draw pavement improvements, Century Companies, Inc., will move to U.S. 20/26 and Wyoming 789 to complete a second pavement improvement project inside the Town of Shoshoni, and 6 miles of Wyoming 789 west of Shoshoni.

The U.S. 20/26/Wyoming 789 portion of the pavement improvement project begins 6 miles west of Shoshoni (milepost 121.18) and extends to the junction of WY789 and U.S. 20/26 in Shoshoni (milepost 127.29). The project also includes .37 of a mile of pavement improvements from the WY789 junction to the north edge of Shoshoni (milepost 100.47).



The $1.25 million project on U.S. 20/26 and WY789 includes profile milling in the Town of Shoshoni and 1-inch pavement leveling.



“The second pavement project will tentatively start about July 15 with asphalt milling,” Scheidemantel said. “Travelers should expect 20-minute delays during working hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Contract completion date of both projects is Oct. 31, 2019.