RPD: Angry man damaged motel juice machine

The Riverton Police responded to 25 calls for service on Thursday.
A person who was checking out of a Riverton motel allegedly damaged a juice machine and was threatening employees. The subject left. A report is pending.
Arrests and Citations
Arrested 20-year-old male from Riverton Braydon Duran for Fremont County Warrant
Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton Jarett David for Fremont County Warrant
Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Tyrone Lovejoy for Pedestrians under the influence and interference
28-year-old male from Riverton and 38 year old female from Arapahoe issued citations for Indecent Exposure
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law