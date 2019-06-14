RPD: Angry man damaged motel juice machine

The Riverton Police responded to 25 calls for service on Thursday.

A person who was checking out of a Riverton motel allegedly damaged a juice machine and was threatening employees. The subject left. A report is pending.

Arrests and Citations

Arrested 20-year-old male from Riverton Braydon Duran for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton Jarett David for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 29-year-old male from Riverton Tyrone Lovejoy for Pedestrians under the influence and interference

28-year-old male from Riverton and 38 year old female from Arapahoe issued citations for Indecent Exposure

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law