The Lander Police fielded a dozen calls for service on Thursday. Three of the calls were for a vehicle inspection, there was one funeral escort, a caller reported a lost bracelet, one 911 hang-up, one case of domestic battery, a civil standby, one barking dog call, one agency assist, one welfare check and a suspicious person report.

Arrests:

Dale Thayer, 40, Fort Washakie, Domestic Battery

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law