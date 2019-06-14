GTNP road work on US 89, Gros Ventre Road Sat-Sun

Weekend road work has been scheduled for this coming weekend, June 15-16, on U.S. Highway 89 as part of Grand Teton National Park’s pavement preservation plan. Work will take place between the park’s southern boundary and the Jackson Hole Airport. Travelers should expect up to 15-minute delays as chip seal activities are underway and the highway is reduced to one lane of travel. Road work will take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., weather and temperature dependent. Additionally, travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit on chip seal pavement to reduce the risk of debris damaging cars or windshields.

Work on the Gros Ventre Road will also take place Friday and possibly over the weekend to address erosion from high spring runoff near the road along the Gros Ventre River. Temporary travel delays of 15 minutes or less may be encountered. Park staff have been monitoring rivers and streams this spring for possible high run off and identified key actions to take as appropriate. As planned, the final phase of emergency repairs related to the June 2017 washout of the Gros Ventre Road will begin in July and continue into November.

Work on parking lots will also occur this weekend at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center and at the South Jenny Lake area. Both areas will have limited parking. No overnight parking will be permitted at Jenny Lake during this time.

Updated road status and conditions will be available by calling the park road information line at 307-739-3682 and on the park’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.