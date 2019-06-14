Flood Advisory issued for Wind River Basin, Riverton

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Flood Advisory for Central Fremont County until 915 AM MDT Saturday.

• At 900 am, increased snowmelt runoff as well as increased releases out of Bull Lake Reservoir have significantly increased flows along the Wind River from near Crowheart to below Diversion Dam.

• The higher flows are expected to reach Kinnear by late this afternoon. The Wind River near Kinnear is expected to rise steadily, but will remain below flood stage.

• The higher flows are forecasted to reach the Wind River at Riverton by late tonight into early Saturday morning. The Wind River at Riverton is expected to rise just above the flood stage of 9.0 feet.

• Minor low lying flooding is expected along the Wind River from near Crowheart to downstream of Riverton near the Black Bridge area. The higher flows are not expected to encroach Highway 26 near Morton or Highway 132 near Kinnear.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flood Advisory along the Wind River means flows are elevated with low lying flooding occurring or is imminent.

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

For the state of Wyoming, the NWS issued the following Situation Report:

* Wet pattern in place through Tuesday with daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may be strong to severe this afternoon and tomorrow.

* Flooding concerns increase Friday through Tuesday as the threat for heavy showers increases as numerous rivers are currently running at or just below Action Flood Stage. A Flood Warning is in place for the North Platte River at Saratoga.

* Below average temperatures for eastern Wyoming, above average temperatures for western Wyoming, and above average precipitation favored for mid-June.