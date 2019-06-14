Convicted murderess Alice Uden has died; Connected to death of three in Pavillion

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has reported the death of 80-year-old Alice Uden, who died Wednesday at a hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Uden, and her husband Gerald, were convicted of four murders, Alice for a former husband, and Gerald for the killing of his wife and her two children near Pavillion.

After 40 years and many leads, the cold case gained new life after the remains of Alice’s former husband was recovered from a mine shaft filled with trash on a ranch near Cheyenne. The discovery capped decades of investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies.

Gerald is being held in the medical unit at the Wyoming State Medium Security Penitentiary in Torrington.