Butterfly count happening today in Red Canyon, Sinks

News Release from The Nature Conservancy in Lander

Join The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming’s conservation staff and scientists for our Annual Lander Butterfly Blitz on Friday, June 14! We’ll identify and count butterflies as part of North American Butterfly Association’s annual butterfly census.

Participants of all ages and experience levels are welcome. We will meet at The Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch Learning Center from 9am to noon and at Bruce’s parking lot in Sinks Canyon from 1-4pm. You can help out all day or just during the morning or afternoon.

Bring water, hat, sunscreen and butterfly nets and field guides if you have them. Also bring a lunch if joining for the entire day. Please leave your dogs at home.

There is a suggested donation of $3 per participant that will be submitted to the North American Butterfly Association for the cost of maintaining long-term national butterfly data. We submit our data to this group each year.

Please contact us if you need driving directions to either meeting location. We can accommodate up to 30 participants per session.

For more details and to reserve your space, please contact John Coffman at 307-714-3388 or jcoffman@tnc.org.