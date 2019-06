A resident on Market street reported a fraud in that a lost credit card had been used in the community.

A resident on North 4th Street reported his landlord showed up, turned off the power and told the resident they had to be out of the house. Police will follow-up.

Two female subjects had a bill of $25 at the Oxbow Restaurant and left without paying. Police were unable to locate the suspects.

Arrests:

Anderson Antelope, 57, Ethete, on two LPD warrants