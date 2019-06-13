Several Hit-and-Run crashes

The Riverton Police Department were called 47 times on Wednesday. From the call log…

A rear-end hit and run collision was reported at a quarter to eight Wednesday morning near the West Main Pit Stop that resulted in major damage to a Chevrolet Impala that was struck. The suspect vehicle fled on North Sixth.

Another hit and run was reported on Cathedral Drive where some mailboxes were struck and damaged and the truck involved drove off. A report is pending.

A resident of the A&T Mobile Home Park reported a bicycle was taken without permission.

Arrests:

Arrested 31-year-old male from Saint Stephens, Jeffrey Headley for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 40-year-old female from Saint Stephens, Riana Sittingeagle for Pedestrians under the influence.

Arrested 48-year-old male from Riverton Forrest Duran for Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Arrested 56-year-old female from Riverton Madelvina Blackburn for Criminal Trespass

Arrested 52-year-old male from Lander, Warren Jorgenson for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 45-year-old female from Riverton Velinda Brown for Public Intoxication