Painted Pianos, Taking over Fremont County after Gala

All photos taken by Mary Axthelm, thank you!

Last night was a night full of musical and artistic wonder with the Fremont County Painted Piano Gala. The sound of six pianos echoed throughout the Riverton Library. It was an experience of sight and sound.

Arts in Action presented, the Fremont County Painted Piano Gala. Pianos were relocated from all over Fremont County, each with their own back story. Some of those stories started as far back as 1911, with new life being brought to these instruments by two key players, so to speak.

Cameron Fehring

Bob Hussa

Cameron Fehring and Bob Hussa were the team that revived these instruments, bringing them to their temporary home at the Library for last night’s gala.

The pianos dawned stunning artwork from various artists throughout the county. Seven artists, six pianos, and six pianists set the scene for the night.

The painters included: Sandi Hussa, Aubry Ellis, Amber Nation, Ksandra Roberts, Nancy Ebbert, Noelle Weimann Van Dijk and Lily Draper.

Event Organizer, Cameron Fehring, surrounded by the group of artists and musicians that made the night possible.

The Pianos were set in a circle with event organizer, Cameron Fehring, in the middle. The musicians were: Mary Lea Wolf, Kevin Tippets, Abby Kennington, Melisa Crouch, Rachel Kaufman, and Audrey Parpatilo. After taking time to christen the painos, the six pianists performed a composition written by Fehring, which you can hear below…

Fehring’s Composition for the Painted Piano Gala

Among local players of the piano, was special guest musician, Rachel Kaufman. Kaufman traveled from New York, where she regularly participates in a larger gala, playing almost 60 pianos throughout parts of NY including Brooklyn and Manhattan.

New York Musician, Rachel Kaufman.

Where can you find the Painted Pianos now? They’re going to be popping up in various locations throughout the county. In Riverton, you can play the pianos at Riverton City Park inside the Band Shell, Main Street in front of Kusels, and at the Riverton Branch Library. The Lander area will have it’s own set of pianos at the Lander Chamber, Bloom Health and Wellness, and Lander City Park.







Arts in Action encourages the community to play for yourself, play for others, just play! Share your experiences with the pianos on social media using the hashtags #frecopaintedpianos and #artsinactionwy and/or tag them, @artsinactionwy.







The Painted Paino Gala stemmed from Arts in Action.

Arts in Action is a Fremont County Non-Profit Arts Council based in Riverton made up of art enthusiasts as well as artists and professionals, all of whom volunteer their time and who wish to develop and promote the arts in the community and create a strong arts culture in the county. Arts in Action sponsors workshops, presentations, concerts, and more to help provide education as well as cultivate an appreciation for the arts