Local man gets 3.3 years for Abusive Sexual Contact

A Fort Washakie man Wednesday was sentenced to serve a 40-month-long prison term upon his conviction of Abusive Sexual Contact. The sentence was handed down to Kyle James Ferris, 35, by Chief U.S. District Judge Scott Skvahahl in Casper. He was also sentenced to serve 10 years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay a special assessment of $400. He is further required to register as a sex offender.

Ferris pleaded guilty to four counts of Abusive Sexual Contact on March 20th of this year. The convictions stem from multiple incidents between August 2012 and November of 2013, in which Ferris engaged in sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI investigated this case. After sentencing, the court immediately remanded Ferris to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

–From U.S. Attorney for the State of Wyoming Mark A. Klassen