CWC Jackson Project gets boost by College Commission

The Wyoming Community College Commission this morning in Riverton unanimously passed a request from Central Wyoming College President Dr. Brad Tyndall to enable the college to purchase additional property in Jackson for CWC’s proposed Jackson Outreach Center. “This will help bring this project to fruition,” Tyndall said.

Tyndall, in a memorandum to the commission for their information, also said the college is seeking a 50/50 state match of $7,577, 330 for the facility that would be contained in the State Construction Department’s Budget. He said the college’s funding would be coming from Teton County residents via philanthropy and other means.

The commission agreed that the CWC request was the number one priority for funding with a total cost of $15,154,661 (including the state match). Other projects in chronological order of priority that were approved went to Northwest Community College, Powell, for a student center, $20,398341; Western Wyoming College, Rock Springs, for a stand-along Nursing facility for $3,800,000 and Laramie County Community College for renovation of its Recreation and Athletic Center for $18,058, 800.

See Dr. Tyndall’s letter below: