Commission supports WRTA; Appointments made

At Tuesday’s Fremont County Commission meeting in Lander, a letter to Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Transportation was approved in support of continuing the Wind River Transportation Authority services in Fremont County. WRTA operates the county’s public bus system.

The commissioners also renewed a scholarship presented to Silas Goetz of Lander, who is attending the University of Wyoming.

The board reappointed Tom Jones to the a three year term on the Fremont County Planning Commission and Sherry Moore and Kass Harrell were re=appointed to three year terms on the Fremont County Planning Commission.