Breaking News

Commission supports WRTA; Appointments made

WyoToday
Article Updated: June 13, 2019
Comments Off on Commission supports WRTA; Appointments made
Fremont County Commissioners

At Tuesday’s Fremont County Commission meeting in  Lander, a letter to Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Transportation was approved in support of  continuing the Wind River Transportation Authority services in Fremont County. WRTA operates  the county’s public bus system.

The  commissioners also renewed a scholarship presented to Silas Goetz of Lander, who is attending the University of Wyoming.

The board reappointed Tom Jones to the a three year term on the Fremont County Planning Commission and Sherry Moore and Kass Harrell were re=appointed to three year terms on the Fremont County Planning Commission.

Post navigation

Posted in: