Chiefs’ Lane Hill signs with United Tribes Thunderbirds

Bismarck here they come. Another Wyoming Indian Chief has signed a letter of intent to play at United Tribes College in North Dakota. Lane Hill inked his deal today in the commons at WIHS. Hill will join the Chiefs Jarrick Trumbull, who signed with the Thunderbirds last month.

Lane Hill was a key member of the Chief’s State Championship Team this year. In the title game Wyoming Indian topped Pine Bluffs for the title, 69-67. The Chiefs were conference champs and regional champs enroute to the finals.

During this past season, Hill averaged 19.2 points a game, the best in Class 2A, he shot 54 percent from the field and 66 percent from the line. He averaged five rebounds and three steals per game.

Reading the fine print before signing to play basketball at United Tribes in North Dakota. WyoToday photo by Cody Beers