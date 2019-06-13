Aging issues one topic for Interim Health committee Today & Friday in Riverton

The Wyoming Legislatures Joint Labor, Health & Social Services Interim Committee is meeting today at the Central Wyoming College Health and Science Center.

According to the Legislature Service Office, The purpose of this meeting is to receive testimony and information on issues facing the aging population of Wyoming, including the services available to the senior population, workforce needs in the senior services sector, and budget implications of inadequate personal retirement savings.

In addition, the topic of behavioral health will be addressed with discussion relating to behavioral health programs in Wyoming and associated workforce needs. This discussion will also include behavioral health justice reinvestment for improving recidivism rates and health outcomes in Wyoming.



The Department of Health will provide an issue update on air ambulance services in the state including its work on 2019 HB 194 (Air ambulance coverage Medicaid; HEA No. 112) passed during the 2019 legislative session.

The Department will also provide updates on health care financing related to professional service providers affiliated with hospitals and, separately, Medicaid services in schools.

The Department and the Governor’s Office will provide updates on two studies relating to sustained hospital viability and hospital costs.

Lastly, the Department of Insurance will provide an update on Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangements (MEWA) and related legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session.