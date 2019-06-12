Two CWC Teams nominated for Academic Team OTY

Thirty-four Central Wyoming College athletes were awarded Region IX Academic Awards for maintaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher, and 21 athletes were winners of the NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Award. This award requires a student-athlete to maintain a 3.6-3.79 GPA to make Third Team, a 3.8-3.99 GPA to make Second Team and a 4.0 GPA to make First Team. Two teams have been nominated for the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Award including women’s basketball and women’s cross country. Karson Bradley and Cole Trainor have been nominated for the 2019 NIRA Scholar American Award. Both Rodeo students have maintained a cumulative 3.5 GPA and have earned at least 1 point during the 2018-19 academic year.
“Our student-athletes have done a great job in the classroom this year. All students attend CWC to get an eduation that they will use the rest of their lifetime, and our coaching staff does a good job emphasizing that. I am proud of our coaches, faculty and student-athletes for all of their dedication in helping students reach their goals and achieve success.” said Steve Barlow, Dean of Students and Athletic Director.
2018-19 Region IX Award Recipients:
Men’s Golf
- Cameron Carter
- Christian Hnilicka
Men’s Basketball
- Darius Guinn
- Connor Nelson
- Marko Pavlovic
- Caio Rosa de Oliveira
- Devin Rottweiler
- David Simental
- Jacob Smith
Women’s Cross Country
- Paige Flock
- Breanna Beaslin
- Kirsten Knezovich
- Jessilyn Monahan
- Melissa Merritt
Women’s Golf
- Alexis Cornell
- Ariana Curtis
- Sam Prom
Women’s Basketball
- Paulani Tarawa
- Shelby Branstetter
- Rylee Burmester
- Angela Alfaro
- Megan Krahenbuhl
- Brayle Crosman
- Leighanna Shoulderblade
- Kiana Walker
- Alyzae Roberts
- Marissa Arnold
Women’s Volleyball
- Shaina Solon
- Naz Sahin
- Tamara Lukic
- Mackenzie McDonald
- Aubri Whatcott
- Carly Connor
2018-19 NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Award Recipients:
First Team (4.0 GPA)
- Cameron Carter (Golf)
- Brayle Crosman (Basketball)
- Riley Haderlie (Volleyball)
- Melissa Merritt (Cross Country)
- Caio Rosa de Oliveira (Basketball)
- Devin Rottweiler (Basketball)
- David Simental (Basketball)
Second Team (3.8-3.99 GPA)
- Marissa Arnold (Basketball)
- Kiana Walker (Basketball)
- Aubri Whatcott (Volleyball)
- Alexis Cornell (Golf)
- Shelby Branstetter (Basketball)
- Jessilyn Monahan (Cross Country)
Third Team (3.6-3.79 GPA)
- Alex Veyna (Volleyball)
- Alyzae Roberts (Basketball)
- Megan Krahenbuhl (Basketball)
- Jade Ware (Basketball)
- Marko Pavlovic (Basketball)
- Sam Prom (Golf)
- Angela Alfaro (Basketball)
- Ariana Curtis (Golf)
*GPA’s are computed, and Awards/Nominations are submitted based on strict criteria provided by Region IX and the NJCAA*