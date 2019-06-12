Two CWC Teams nominated for Academic Team OTY

Thirty-four Central Wyoming College athletes were awarded Region IX Academic Awards for maintaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher, and 21 athletes were winners of the NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Award. This award requires a student-athlete to maintain a 3.6-3.79 GPA to make Third Team, a 3.8-3.99 GPA to make Second Team and a 4.0 GPA to make First Team. Two teams have been nominated for the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Award including women’s basketball and women’s cross country. Karson Bradley and Cole Trainor have been nominated for the 2019 NIRA Scholar American Award. Both Rodeo students have maintained a cumulative 3.5 GPA and have earned at least 1 point during the 2018-19 academic year.

“Our student-athletes have done a great job in the classroom this year. All students attend CWC to get an eduation that they will use the rest of their lifetime, and our coaching staff does a good job emphasizing that. I am proud of our coaches, faculty and student-athletes for all of their dedication in helping students reach their goals and achieve success.” said Steve Barlow, Dean of Students and Athletic Director.

2018-19 Region IX Award Recipients:

Men’s Golf

Cameron Carter

Christian Hnilicka

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Cross Country

Paige Flock

Breanna Beaslin

Kirsten Knezovich

Jessilyn Monahan

Melissa Merritt

Women’s Golf

Alexis Cornell

Ariana Curtis

Sam Prom

Women’s Basketball

Women’s Volleyball

Shaina Solon

Naz Sahin

Tamara Lukic

Mackenzie McDonald

Aubri Whatcott

Carly Connor

2018-19 NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Award Recipients:

First Team (4.0 GPA)

Second Team (3.8-3.99 GPA)

Third Team (3.6-3.79 GPA)

*GPA’s are computed, and Awards/Nominations are submitted based on strict criteria provided by Region IX and the NJCAA*