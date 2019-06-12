Shoshone Tribe Joins Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has joined a long list of cities and counties across the United States, including the City of Riverton, seeking to initiate a lawsuit against 24 pharmaceutical and distribution companies against opioid abuse.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Tribe stated that it “has suffered in several different ways, including the substantial increases in child welfare and social service costs associated with opioid addiction.”

According to the court filing, Indian Country, and the Shoshone Tribe, has been hit particularly hard by the epidemic.

Read the complete news release below: