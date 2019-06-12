Kaitlyn Schamber is Frontier Academy’s latest graduate

Congratulations to Frontier Academy graduate Kaitlyn Raine Schamber who received her diploma Tuesday evening at the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees meeting.

Speaking to the board, Schamber said “Thank you for not giving up on me. The staff at Frontier were lifesavers, literally. You gave me hope when I thought I had none, but you believed in me like family. Mr. (Andrew) Coleman your classroom was my safe place. Look Ma, I made it.”



Superintendent Terry Snyder congratulated Kaitlyn and told the audience of her friends and family that “this is what this program is all about, to help kids through hard times. Everyone has a different journey in life, the key is sticking with it and being successful.”

During his report to the Board, Snyder said he believes around 65 to 67 students have now graduated from the Frontier Academy since it was launched several years ago.