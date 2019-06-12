Pump stolen near Lander

In the last 24 hours, the Fremont County 911 center at the sheriff’s office received 43 calls for service. Among the calls were 17 requests for an ambulance. County fire departments were alerted to three controlled burns. Ten individuals were booked into the county detention center which has a current population of 188 inmates, 12 of which are being housed outside of the county.

From the call log, an irrigation pump was reported stolen from the 100 block of Antler Court in Lander.



A Riverton resident reported being the victim of an internet scam in which all of his passwords were compromised.

Another vehicle became stuck on the Hudson-Atlantic City Road area on South Pass on Tuesday. The Lander Search and Rescue was dispatched to free the vehicle from its predictement.

A truck laying on its side was reported on the Trail Lake Road outside of Dubois on Tuesday. There was no one with the vehicle. A second vehicle that ran off of the road was found in the barrow ditch near Alaska and Paradise Valley Road.