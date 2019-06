The Lander Police Department is investigated a sexual assault. The LPD is working with Fremont County Youth Services in the case.

Police were called a residence on Wood Street for a man who reportedly fell off of a roof. The police assisted the AMR Ambulance personel at the scene. the call came in at a quarter past noon.

Arrests:

A 53-year-old female of Lander, Jennifer Schacht, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.