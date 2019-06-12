Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifier starts Wednesday in Riverton

The Northern Arapaho Rodeo Tour will make a stop in Riverton June 12­–15. The rodeo, hosted by the Northern Arapaho Tribe and Wind River Hotel & Casino, is a qualifier for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

More than 400 contestants are expected to show off their best cowboying skills on this stop of the rodeo tour at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. The best of them will progress to the INFR in Las Vegas later this year.

The rodeo weekend will kick off Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. with a youth rodeo, which is open to all kids. Slack will be the following day at 1 p.m.

The main events will be the performances and pro competitions beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. On Friday, the Arapaho Ranch will host a free drawing for all rodeo ticket holders to win a $180 beef bundle, $150 and $100 Arapaho Ranch gift cards. The winner will be announced at Saturday’s rodeo and must be present to collect.

On Saturday, attendees are encouraged to wear red in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The memory of Jocelyn C. Watt, who performed the national anthem for this rodeo last year and was later murdered, will be honored. This year, Desja Eagle Tail will sing the national anthem both Friday and Saturday nights.

Admission to the first two days is free and $10 for adults and $4 for kids and seniors on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Wind River Hotel & Casino will host an After Hours Party after each rodeo, the perfect place to recount all the excitement you saw at this impressive Native American rodeo event.