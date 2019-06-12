Indian Country bust yields nearly 10 pounds of heroin

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (BIA-OJS) Officer Nicholas “Nick” Jackson and his K-9 Kofi seized 4.3 Kilos (9.4 pounds) of heroin, which has an estimated street value of approximately $559,000.00, on the Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico last week.

“I commend BIA-OJS Officer Jackson and his K-9 partner Kofi for their vigilance to get this poison out of Indian Country and off the streets,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “President Trump and I are committed to working alongside our Native communities to end the scourge of these drugs, which stems from supporting the work of our law enforcement officers who are the first line of defense in keeping citizens safe.”

“We are so proud of BIA-OJS Officer Jackson and K-9 Kofi for another big seizure,” said Assistant Secretary of the Interior Tara Sweeney. “The BIA is committed to its ongoing efforts to protect tribal communities from the opioid crisis.”

On June 5th, Officer Jackson and K-9 Kofi were assigned to traffic enforcement on Interstate 40, within the exterior boundaries of the on the Pueblo of Laguna in New Mexico. BIA-OJS Officer Jackson observed two rental vehicles traveling in tandem and attempted to catch up to one of the vehicles for the traffic violation. The other vehicle began to drive erratically in an attempt to draw Officer Jackson’s attention away from the first vehicle as the first vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee.

The driver threw two white-colored bags out of the rear passenger window. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the driver exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. After several commands to stop and surrender, K-9 Kofi apprehended the driver and was taken into custody by Officer Jackson.

A New Mexico State Police Officer arrived at the scene where Officer Jackson provided a briefing of events, including the driver discarding the white bags on the interstate. The state officer searched the area around mile maker 126 and located the white-colored grocery bags containing what later field-tested positive for the presence of heroin.

The investigation is ongoing by BIA-OJS DDE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Background

In FY 2018, the BIA-OJS led 15 operations in seven states, resulting in a total of 372 arrests and the total seizure of over 3,200 pounds of illegal narcotics with an estimated street value of approximately $9.8 million dollars.