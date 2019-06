Wyoming gasoline prices has fallen 2.4 center per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81/gallon for unleaded gasoline, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations.

Current gas prices in Wyoming are 7.8 cents higher than a month ago, but 9.1 cents lower at this time last year. In Riverton, the unleaded cost is $2.89/gallon.

The average national price this week is $2.73/gallon.