Gard to resign Riverton school board seat

An interview team is recommending that Fremont County School District #25 offer a contract to current school board member Kelli Gard as a Culinary Arts Instructor at Riverton High School.

Because a sitting board member cannot be a District 25 employee, Gard will have to resign. In formal action at Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted to offer Gard the position. She was not in attendance.

Superintendent Terry Snyder said that before Gard can accept the new job, she will have to resign from the board.

In a memo to the board, Snyder said Gard has a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University in Human Development and Family Science.

Gard has served on the Riverton School Board

A vacancy on the board will be advertised after Gard formally submits her resignation.