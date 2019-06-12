First case of West Nile Virus identified in Campbell Co.

The Wyoming Department of Health has reported the first case of West Nile Virus infection has been identified in a Campbell County resident. As a result, the WDH is recommending that state residents should take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites. Mosquitos are the carrier of the virus.

Last year the WDH was notified of four west nile virus cases, including one death in Goshen County.

Most people infected with the virus don’t have symptons, but of those who become ill, initial symptons include fever, headace, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Mosquitos are most active at dawn and at dusk. To avoid being bitten, wear shoes, socks long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors. Clothing should be light colored and of tightly woven materials. It is also recommended that insect repellent containing DEET be applied to exposed skin.