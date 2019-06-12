Breaking News

Elm tree in Powell is the largest of its kind in State

Article Updated: June 12, 2019
From Powell Tribune

Bernice Fisher stands in the shade of her American elm, recently declared to be the largest of its kind in the state of Wyoming. The tree is thought to have been planted more than 100 years ago, when the property was homesteaded. Powell Tribune Photo by Mark Davis

