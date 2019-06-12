Breaking News

Concrete pour began on North Federal Project

Article Updated: June 12, 2019
WYDOT concrete tester (left) is Chad Schlager of Riverton. WYDOT Photo

S&S Construction of Gillette began the concrete pour for the second phase of the North Federal Reconstruction Project this morning at the intersection with Webbwood Road.

North Federal Concrete Pour on North Federal at Webbwood Road. WYDOT Photo
