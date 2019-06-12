Community Colleges meeting in Riverton today, tomorrow

The Wyoming Community College Commission begins two days of meetings on the campus of Central Wyoming College this morning, beginning at 9 a.m.

The commission will hold an all-day retreat today at the CWC Intertribal Center. Also on the agenda is a meeting with CWC trustees and administrators and members of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees in an informal reception this evening.

The commission’s business meeting will be held Thursday, starting at 8:30 a.m. One of the items the commission will be asked to approve is from CWC for it’s proposed Jackson campus to bring that project to fruition.

Also meeting today at CWC is the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees. Their meeting begins at 4 p.m., also at the Intertribal Center. Central’s Subdistrict No. 1 Trustee Ernie Over of Midvale is the current president of that association.