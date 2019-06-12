Breaking News

Commissioners Support Staff over alleged voting problems

Article Updated: June 12, 2019
The Fremont County Courthouse on North Second Street in Lander. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The Fremont County Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday issued a letter of support for the County Clerk and Elections Department over allegations that some Wind River Reservation residents were the victims of voter suppression in the 2018 elections. A complaint filed by the state’s Democratic Party over the issue was investigated by County Attorney Patrick LeBrun who found no wrongdoing. He came to the same conclusion as the Secretary of State’s Office after they looked into the matter.

The commissioner’s letter is copied below:

