Chip sealing set this week: Manderson to Hyattville

Chip sealing is scheduled this week on Wyoming 31 between Manderson and Hyattville, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the $1.3 million project, located between mileposts 19 and 22 on WY31.

“Motorists should expect 20-minute delays while the chip sealing operation is under way,” Miller said.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.



The $1.3 million project includes shoulder flattening, pipe extensions and an asphalt pavement level and overlay and chip seal. Project completion date is October 31, 2019.