Breaking News

Chip sealing set this week: Manderson to Hyattville

WyoToday
Article Updated: June 12, 2019
Comments Off on Chip sealing set this week: Manderson to Hyattville
Chip sealing near Thermopolis. WYDOT

Chip sealing is scheduled this week on Wyoming 31 between Manderson and Hyattville, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin.
McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor on the $1.3 million project, located between mileposts 19 and 22 on WY31.

“Motorists should expect 20-minute delays while the chip sealing operation is under way,” Miller said.
All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The $1.3 million project includes shoulder flattening, pipe extensions and an asphalt pavement level and overlay and chip seal. Project completion date is October 31, 2019.

Post navigation

Posted in: