Two set to graduate from Frontier Academy; BOCHES Budget up for approval

The Riverton School Board is meeting Tuesday night with another graduation ceremony for the District’s Frontier Academy. Set to receive their high school diplomas are Ashley Rae Kuhnley and Kaitlyn Raine Schamber.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the District’s Central Office Board Room at 121 North 5th West.

In action items, the board will receive a review of the Central Wyoming College BOCHES Budget, which provides college classes to students at Riverton High School and the Frontier Academy. (See below)

In other proposed actions:

• Lu Beecham is requesting that the Board accept the USDA FF&V Grant in the amount of $62,679.17 for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Interview teams are recommending the Board offer contracts to the following people:

Lorraine Goggles RHS Arapaho Language Instructor

Jodi Kozlovsky Jackson/Aspen Music Teacher

Robert Winn Frontier Academy Teacher

Nik Cessna RHS Assistant Football Coach

Christen Spradlin Willow Creek 3rd grade Teacher

Megan Ober-Goss Aspen Kindergarten Teacher

• Superintendent Terry Snyder is recommending that Justin Taylor be offered an administrative contract to be the Dean of Students at Rendezvous and the Principal at Frontier Academy for the 2019-2020 school year.