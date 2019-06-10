Kenneth Wayne Crawford III, 28, died on June 6, 2019 in Billings, Montana. He was born on April 12, 1991, in Lander, Wyoming, to Kenneth Crawford, Jr. and Lorena Moss. He attended school at Wyoming Indian Schools and graduated from there in May of 2009. He also attended Central Wyoming College and Little Big Horn College.

A Funeral Service will be held at Blue Sky Hall Wednesday evening, June 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. An overnight wake will follow at the family home, 446 Ethete Road, Ethete, Wyoming. Funeral Services by the Episcopal Church will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow at the St. Michaels Mission Cemetery in Ethete, Wyoming. A feast will follow at Blue Sky Hall.

Kenneth is survived by his parents, Kenneth Crawford, Jr. and Lorena Moss; sisters, Tiara Crawford, Maxine Crawford, Kyhlissa White Wolf; brothers, Jorj and Steven Crawford; grandparents, Kenneth Crawford, Sr. and Georgianna Crawford; nephews, Cordell Spoonhunter, Layton and Treylan Chavez; and companion, Nickey Miller; paternal aunts, Kenzie Crawford; uncles, Payson Crawford and Dakota Crawford; maternal aunt, Latoyia Moss Washakie, Yolanda Seminole; maternal uncle, Claude Moss Jr.; godfather, Lawrence Bell; cousins, Thomas Moss, Jr., Cheyleigh, Tommy, McKenzie and Tajia Moss. Quinten Dewey, Lucas Engavo. Mario, Cippy, Angel, A.J., and Dakotah Crawford Jr., Ladarius and Quinlynn Crawford, Josh Iron Cloud, Jonae and Jaylon Moss, and Jonelle Pisano; aunts, Nolita and Jola Wallowingbull, Alvonia McElroy, LeAndra Armour, Rose and Lauren Bell, Alyson and Kelli White Eagle, Lucy Fox, Ricki Trosper, Danette Ortiz; uncles, Steve Sunrhodes Jr., Mylan Jr. and Raphael Glenmore, Homer Fighting Bear, Ian, Dylan and Will Armour, Truman Spotted Elk, Jerry and Donovan Antelope, Norman and Sam Iron Cloud Lynden Bell, Nate Tillman, Danny Ortiz Jr., Trevor and Milton Trosper, Ryan Ortiz; grandparents, Danny Ortiz Sr., Maxine Trosper, Merle Haas, Shirley and George Enos, Rickina and Bill Armour, Aleta Moss, Aldene and Martin Underwood, Marva Moss, Avalene and Mylan Glenmore, Debbie Moss, Sandi and Pat IronCloud, Cheryl Arthur, Gina and Vicky Enos, Lucy and Amy Washakie.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude Loren Moss and Abigail Michelle Washakie, Alonzo and Gladys Moss, Norman and Zona Moss, Richard Moss, Frances C’Hair and Benjamin Goggles, Marilyn Goggles, Ardeline Spotted Elk; godmother, Doreen Bell, Roseen Spotted Elk, Richard and Agnes Ortiz, Florence Crawford, Aunts Jennah Crawford, Elisa Nicole Armour, uncle Kellen “Katchy” Nappo.

