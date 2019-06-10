Blue Sky Highway Improvement Project Meeting

Public information meeting Tuesday evening on Blue Sky Highway improvement project.



A public-information sharing meeting concerning the $14.63 million Wyoming 132 (Blue Sky Highway) highway improvement project is Tuesday, June 11, at the Wyoming Indian High School Tech Center.



The public update will include presentation of an updated schedule for this summer’s highway improvements on the project between U.S. 287 and Ethete.



The public meeting/open house begins Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Tech Center, adjacent to Wyoming Indian High School.



Officials from prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander, and WYDOT will be in attendance to answer questions.



“We realize the work/weather has impacted traffic traveling through the project, and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation Project Engineer Brian Martin of Lander. “We look forward to visiting with Ethete residents about this summer’s highway improvement schedule on Blue Sky Highway.”

Improvements on the Blue Sky highway improvement project, prior to the contract completion date of Oct. 31, 2019, include grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of Wyoming 132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky.



For information about WYDOT’s work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.