Breaking News

Wind River Flywheelers and Shoshoni Days drew a crowd

WyoToday
Article Updated: June 9, 2019
Comments Off on Wind River Flywheelers and Shoshoni Days drew a crowd
A 1938 Minneapolis Moline UDLX tractor owned by John and Phyllis Smith of Encampment, Wyoming, was one of the antique tractors on display at the Wind River Flywheelers event this past weekend in Shoshoni. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The 24th Annual Don Layton Memorial Wind River Flywheelers Antique Engine and Tractor Show Saturday and Sunday drew the usual crowd of enthusiasts. The event was coupled with Shoshoni Days, which also saw a good turnout for its free pancake breakfast and dutch oven cobbler cook-off.

  • Antique Case Tractor
  • Feeding the boiler of the 1913 Steam Tractor
  • The big 1913 Case Steam Engine
  • Allis-Chalmers orange tractor
  • Marvin Schmidt’s Fordson
  • Doc Holladay’s International Harvester tractor with manure spreader
  • Blacksmith’s fire
  • John Deere tractor was inspected
  • Visitor checks out line of tractors
  • The interesting Minneapolis Moline tractor
  • Case tractor
  • Flipping flapjacks
  • Shoshoni Sr. Center Bakesale
  • The free breakfast included a sllice of ham, flapjacks, orange juice (and coffee). The little kids also got some canned peaches with their breakfast and kid-sized pancakes
  • John Deere Wanta Be
  • Dutch Oven cooking from Tony and Claudetta Swasso of Riverton

Post navigation

Posted in: