WIHS’s Trosper named as Wyoming Miss Basketball

It was a fitting end to Alex Trosper’s high school basketball career. Not only did she lead the Wyoming Team in scoring Saturday night, but she was named “Wyoming Miss Basketball” during the All-Star series. Congratulations to Alex.
Breaking News
-
No, the South did not rise again in the annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl football game…
-
It was a fitting end to Alex Trosper's high school basketball career. Not only did…
-
As predicted, the snowmelt over the weekend has resulted in lowland flooding adjacent to the…
-
The 2019 Fremont Toyota Brewfest at Lander City Park was another one for the books.…
-
The 24th Annual Don Layton Memorial Wind River Flywheelers Antique Engine and Tractor Show Saturday…
-
Just over one dozen county residents attended a Town Hall meeting Saturday at the Riverton…
-
The Lander City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday night with a lengthy…
-
Warmer weather means camping season has returned to Wyoming. As of June 7, the potable…
-
The Riverton City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday night to consider its…
-
The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session on Tuesday morning at the courthouse…