WIHS’s Trosper named as Wyoming Miss Basketball

Article Updated: June 9, 2019
Wyoming Indian High School's Alex Trosper was named the 2019 Miss Wyoming Basketball at the Wyoming-Montana All Star Basketball series. She was presented the award in Sheridah. Aleta Moss Photo

It was a fitting end to Alex Trosper’s high school basketball career. Not only did she lead the Wyoming Team in scoring Saturday night, but she was named “Wyoming Miss Basketball” during the All-Star series. Congratulations to Alex.

It’s Official… Alex Trosper was named Wyoming Miss Basketball for the 2018-19 season. Aleta Moss Photo

